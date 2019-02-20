Ammon city officials announced Thursday that the city has been awarded a grant to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Ammon Road.
The $697,000 grant was awarded to the city from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council after being approved by Gov. Brad Little last week. This was the second year Ammon had applied for a grant to improve the intersection, city administrator Micah Austin said.
"This signal will first and foremost be about safety. It will make that intersection safe for pedestrians, for bicyclists and for drivers," Austin said.
In 2018 there were seven car accidents at the intersection, including one that injured a pedestrian in the crosswalk. City officials hope that replacing the four-way stop with lights will make the area safer, which will in turn make it a bigger draw for businesses and visitors.
The grant money will cover both the installation of the lights at the intersection and the road improvements that will happen during the construction. Potential changes include the curbs and gutters along the street and improvements to the sewer and water lines in the area.
Austin said the city was beginning to find contractors now that the grant has been approved and the construction should be completed by the end of the year. In its grant proposal, the city had hoped to begin work in the spring and finish within 40 working days.