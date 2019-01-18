Ammon city workers were forced to set out extra folding chairs to accommodate the crowd attending Thursday night's City Council meeting.
The residents were there to take part in the public hearing for the city's new water meter rates, which were announced in December. Fourteen people signed up to speak on the issue and more came to show support for their neighbors.
The proposed new system would charge $30 as a base amount for all metered properties, with each 1,000 gallons of water used costing another dollar. A home using 2,000 gallons in a month would pay $32 and a home using 20,000 gallons a month would pay $50. For unmetered properties, the city would increase the level rates to $50 for small lots and $70 for large lots until meters were installed.
The City Council had already passed the six-year installation plan to install meters at the remaining unmetered homes and businesses in the city, so the hearing focused solely on the discussion of the cost.
"There is no decision being made on this tonight," City Administrator Micah Austin said at the start of the hearing.
City officials said the increased costs were needed to stabilize and improve the city's water system. Officials also said the cost increase was justified by the engineering firm that studied its infrastructure and that all funds from the water rates would only be used for the system.
Many of those who spoke during the public hearing were opposed to the change to the unmetered rates for their property. Waiting for the city's official installation to reach their neighborhood would mean paying higher water bills for two or more years, but low- or fixed-income homeowners would have to pay thousands of dollars to have the meters installed earlier.
"I'm disappointed that the people who don't have meters are being penalized," former Ammon mayor Steve Fuhriman said on behalf of his neighbors who would struggle to pay for the unmetered rates.
Fuhriman and other residents also pushed the council to consider a tiered rate for the metered homes, where the cost per gallon varied on how much total water the property was using. The city had considered the system during previous discussions about water metering, but City Attorney Scott Hall rejected the idea as a penalty against high-volume water users that would not be upheld by the state government if challenged.
During the meeting, city officials acknowledged some of the issues that had occurred during the implementation of the new system. The city website had not yet been updated with the proposed new rates and only showed the test rates sent to metered homes during the summer, which had a different base rate and cost per gallon from the current proposal.
"To me, that's not been fair to the people who have been part of the test sites. They don't know that you changed the calculations," Leslie Folsom said.
While most of the comments during the meeting were critical of the proposal, Norman Rhodehouse and a few other speakers were more prepared to adapt to the city's plan.
"I'd like to see everyone on a meter before this switch is done but I know that's not a practical thing," Rhodehouse said.
After the public hearing ended, the Council members discussed an ordinance for the city's third fiber district and the final plat for a new subdivision.