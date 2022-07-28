Ammon Road will be closed Monday between 49th Southand Sunnyside Roadstarting at 7 a.m. and continuing for approximately two months.
This section of road will be closed for a sewer line extension project. The extension project is an effort to prepare for new housing developments within the city.
But some residents and business owners in the construction zone have voiced concerns about what they perceive as a lack of communication about the work and its impact.
Knife River, an MDU resources company, was awarded the project with a bid of $1.2 million.
"They are installing a new 24-inch sewer line in preparation for new developments along the road," said James Hammer, project manager and estimator for Knife River. "The current sewage system would not work for larger developments."
The intersection ofAmmon Roadand 49th South will not be impacted during this closure.
"Traffic should be able to flow through the intersection at Ammon and 49th … but between 49th and Sunnyside will be closed to all public traffic," Hammer said
Construction will last all of Augustand a majority of September with access to the road only being available for the owners of homes on the road, Hammer said.
"(Residents)will be able to access their homes," Hammer said. "But the road will be closed to all public traffic."
Michael Herrera, owner of Phil's Small Engine Repair, was concerned that he hadn'treceived more information about access to the road. Herrera owns a business on the section of road that will be closed.
"I hope that they let my customers through," Herrera said. "I have to keep working, people need to pick up their property, they can't just block my business."
Other residents on the street also are concerned about the construction work'seffects.
Margaret Holmes has owned her home on Ammon Roadfor more than 50 years.
"I have heard rumors that they might have to dig up lawns; I would be really frustrated if that happened," Holmes said. "It's already going to be inconvenient, but that would be terrible."
The city of Ammon has asked for drivers to "please be cautious while in the area and choose alternate routes at this time."
Knife River will close off the road northof 49th South for construction for two months working on 4,000 feet of sewer line.
There will also be 1,000 feet of sewer lineplaced south of 49th South. That work will add a month onto the construction timeline.
The total project is estimated to cost $1.2 million and last around three months, Hammer said.