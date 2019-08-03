The expenditures in Ammon’s proposed budget for the next year are nearly twice as much as what the city spent two years ago, as multiple new projects and continued population growth have expanded the city.
The proposed 2020 budget would include $25.8 million in expenditures, up from $13.3 million in 2018. City revenue is projected to be $22.3 million, while the remaining payments for city expenses will come through transfers of money saved in the general fund from previous years.
The majority of that increase comes from the money spent on infrastructure for water and fiber optics. The expansion of the water meters across the city will be the city’s largest expense, taking up nearly $7.3 million of the proposed budget. Once fully operational, the meters will provide the city’s largest source of revenue at just under $5 million per year.
The street and sanitation departments were the only parts of the city’s government showing a budget decrease since last year.
While the overall city revenue is expected to grow by $2.7 million next year, Ammon’s property tax levy rate could drop to its lowest amount since 2012. City administrator Micah Austin said Ammon’s levy rate will be the second-lowest in the state for any city larger than 10,000 residents, behind Hayden.
Ammon City Council held the public hearing on the budget plan Thursday evening. The only comment came from Public Works Director Ray Ellis, who claimed the city had been putting off repairs in the older parts of Ammon for years in order to expand road projects and attract new businesses.
“Maybe the city motto should be ‘Ammon: Where Tomorrow Begins and Yesterday is Forgotten,’” Ellis said.
Councilmen Russell Slack and Brian Powell replied that the expansion of the water meter program would lead to improvements of the roads and pipes in those neighborhoods over the next two years.
With the public hearing having been held, the Ammon City Council is expected to vote on the budget later this month to have the numbers finalized when the fiscal year starts October 1.