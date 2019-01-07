Schools in the Ammon area are on soft lockdown after reports of a robbery at the Connections Credit Union on 25th Street.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said deputies had responded with the Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho State Police to find the suspect.
Hillcrest High School made a Facebook post about the lockdown at 10 a.m. Monday after the start of the lockdown.
"Hillcrest is currently in what is called a 'Hall Check Lockdown.' There was some criminal activity in the community outside of HHS and we are being proactive and making sure students are in their classrooms until we are notified that all is good. There is no immediate threat within our building, we are just being proactive. Thanks for understanding."
Robbery is defined by Idaho law is theft committed by threat of force or fear.