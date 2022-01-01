After former Ammon city councilman Byron Wiscombe resigned on Dec. 2, Mayor Sean Coletti put out a call to Ammon residents asking interested individuals to apply for the opportunity to fill in for the vacant council seat and community members responded positively.
“I’m heartened that there is such a great interest and willingness to serve in the community,” Coletti said. “That makes me very happy that we have people who care about their community and want to make it a better place.”
City Administrator Micah Austin said there were more than 10 applicants for the position by Thursday afternoon, all coming from various backgrounds. He said this was the first time in his career he’s seen a mayor directly reach out to their city residents to ask for people to fill in for a vacant council position.
“We’ve had a lot of really good interest in the position. I’m encouraged by all the folks that want to make Ammon a great community,” Austin said.
Wiscombe resigned after eight years of service on the council. He also was recently reelected to serve a new term which begins on Sunday. His replacement will serve a two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2023, and the seat would be up for election in November 2023 for an additional two-year term ending December 31, 2025. In November 2025, this seat would be up for election to a standard four-year term.
“Byron was a great colleague and we’re sad to see him go,” Coletti said.
The deadline to apply for the position was Friday night. Now Coletti will consider all submitted applications and appoint a new council member after interviewing some candidates, he said. While he’s in no rush to appoint someone, but he hopes to have the seat filled sometime in January.