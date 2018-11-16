The Ammon City Council took the next steps to pay for the expansion of its fiber network.
In two resolutions passed on Thursday night, the council voted to approve the report on the second Local Improvement District (LID) for the fiber network, set a date for a public hearing about the district, and entered an engagement deal to fund the network with a new bond.
LID No. 2 was created in July 2017 as the next set of locations for the expansion of the city's fiber system. The three neighborhoods in the new district are Cottonwood Hills, Founders Pointe and Eagle Pointe. The city engineers reported that 206 residents in the district already have chosen to have the fiber installed in their homes and the report provides the best estimate of the project's cost and current state.
Technology Director Bruce Patterson explained that those neighborhoods were chosen because it makes the expansion of the fiber network easier for areas that don't currently border the network.
"For us to get fiber there, we have to get fiber to another, closer neighborhood and expand it out to the next one," Patterson said.
The resolution that approved the report also established a public hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 for homeowners to discuss the projected cost of $3,200 for each connected home or protest their inclusion in the system. Notices for the hearing will be printed in the Post Register and mailed to the affected properties.
The council also agreed to further its deal with Neighborly, a company that specializes in small municipal bonds, to gain funding for the new fiber district. The engagement letter allows Neighborly to begin pursuing an $800,000 bond for the city of Ammon, which it hopes to finalize by Jan. 31, and begin looking for private placement of those bonds within the city.
"They market (the bonds) to the community so individuals can purchase it directly from them," city treasurer Jennifer Belfield said.
Council members also discussed some of the final details of the billing for the city's new water meters. In a straw poll, the majority of the council preferred a system with a $30 base rate and a dollar for every thousand gallons used by a property. This formula will have slightly higher cost than the projected amount given on resident's water bills, which didn't charge for the first 7,000 gallons used.
In other business, the council approved the preliminary plan for the new Shangrila subdivision and extended a power line to the city's fiber hut.