The Crowley Road and East 21st Street sewer project which began in July is now expected to be completed by . The project originally was estimated by city officials to be completed in late September.
detours during this leg of the construction will divert drivers to 52nd Street, 60th Street or farther south through Brogan Creek Lane.
Officials said “there are a lot of utilities in this intersection that the contractor needs to cross, which may take some time,” pushing back the completion date.
Though reactions to a recent update on the city’s Facebook page have varied, some residents are unhappy with the failed timeline projections.
Mayor Sean Coletti replied to the concerns, apologizing for the delays.
“I acknowledge it is taking longer than initially stated, but these are very big sewer projects and they are making great progress each day they work,” Coletti said under the post. “Everything is supposed to be completed by mid-November. Very sorry for the great inconveniences on these projects, but I’m glad they are finally getting done.”
City officials have promised regular updates as the work progresses through the intersection.
Once the contractor has brought the sewer pipe completely through the intersection, the contractor will continue to install the sewer pipe east alongside East 21st Street. This portion of the work will take place outside of the road, allowing the intersection, as well as East 21st Street to remain open in both directions. The contractor also will repair and improve the road behind the sewer installation. The anticipated opening of Crowley Road is in the next couple of weeks barring any major issues, city officials said.
“Again, we thank you for your continued patience with this important project, which allows the city to remove the Villas lift station and replace it with gravity-flow sewer lines, a much-needed improvement to our internal sewer collection system,” officials said in the Facebook post.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.