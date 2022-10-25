Ammon-City-Seal-Adopted-110515

The Crowley Road and East 21st Street sewer project which began in July is now expected to be completed by Oct. 31. The project originally was estimated by city officials to be completed in late September.

"The work is progressing well and will be approaching the intersection of Crowley and 21st," city officials said in a project update on their website, cityofammon.us/.

