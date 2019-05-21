An Ammon teenager died Monday from injuries received during an explosion in his backyard.
Carson Eva, 14, was building a homemade gun or cannon with a friend to fire projectiles when the explosive material they were using exploded around 4:10 p.m. The explosion caused a piece of wood to impale Eva through the chest, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release. Eva's mother heard the explosion and called 911.
Both Eva's mother and deputies responding to the accident attempted to resuscitate Eva with first aid and CPR. Ambulance personnel arrived and took over, transporting Eva to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Sheriff's Office Spokesman Bryan Lovell said the boys were building the device as a backyard project, not as a weapon.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Eva's family raise money for his funeral and emergency expenses at tinyurl.com/y44rk558.
"Carson will be remembered as the giant seventh grader with a heart of gold, a little redneck, abundant nature, and an undying love for friends. As his family goes through the next couple of weeks, please contribute to ease the burden," The page states. "We understand money can’t fix it, but it can eliminate at worrisome variable."
The incident remains under investigation.