Ammon residents will be given the option to pay a flat monthly rate for their water usage beginning in November.
The option is an attempt to stabilize the amount residents were billed this summer under the new metered billing system. The new system charges residents $1 for every 1,000 gallons of water they use during the month, which led many to see bills of more than $100 during the peak summer months.
When the city council held a public hearing on water meter rates in September to hear complaints and concerns, the council's members said the level pay option for meters would be coming next year. Instead, while the city has only been billing under the metered system for the last six months, any resident who's had their meter for more than a year can switch over to level pay beginning in November.
The level pay amounts will be listed as "equal pay" on the bills that the city sends to residents. City Administrator Micah Austin said the monthly rate will be calculated individually for each residence as a 12-month average of what their bills would have been in the months prior to April and the bills under the current system.
The city also announced updated numbers for how much water has been conserved under the metered system. In the first six months following the switch to the new system, Ammon reported pumping 377 million fewer gallons of water than during the same stretch in 2018. More than half of those savings came during just August and September.
"Keep in mind we've had a lot of people move into town during the last year. It's not like the city is shrinking. There are new yards to water and new systems in all those homes," Austin said.
Austin said the number of complaints about metered billing have fallen off after the public hearing and recent rainstorms.
While residents can begin switching to level pay this year, Austin said the process will become more streamlined in April once the city has a full year of metered bills for all residents. Those interested in switching can visit Ammon City Hall or call the city office at 208-612-4000.