Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti delivered the annual State of the City address to a surprisingly packed house at the city council meeting Thursday night.
More than 30 residents attended the meeting, filling every seat in the council's chamber, to speak about the expansion of the city's fiber district into their neighborhoods. Before the public hearing began, the crowd listened to the mayor's recap of the changes the city had made over the last year.
"I often tell my 7-year-old, 'We can do hard things.' It's always a good reminder to see that we can too," Coletti said to open the speech.
Many of the accomplishments Coletti mentioned related to Ammon's continued growth, which has seen its population increase by nearly 10,000 people this century. The city processed a record 1,687 building permits last year, approved more than 200 new homes and established the city's first permanent fire department. All the growth and construction the city underwent was done under budget and without raising taxes, Coletti reported.
"There are governments across the nation that don't balance their budget, including our national government, so this is no small thing," he said.
Coletti also promoted the city's switch to a metered water rate, which he emphasized was necessary to maintain the city's water infrastructure. Ammon had spent much of the year providing estimated water bills and holding public hearings on the issue before officially announcing a water meter installation plan for every building in the city and a proposed new price system at its last meeting in December. A public hearing about the changes to those water rates will be held during the Jan. 17 council meeting.
The growth of the city's fiber network was also highlighted in the speech. The local improvement district (LID) Ammon established last year to expand fiber network had added more than 900 homes to the system, which gave residents the ability to easily switch internet providers while paying the same rate. LID 3 would expand that service to interested homes in the Hawks Landing, Bridgewater, Centennial Ranch and Wanda Street neighborhoods.
"We give you an estimated cost based on how many people we expect to join in," City Fiber Director Bruce Patterson said during the meeting.
Sixty-five percent of previous homeowners had chosen to join the Ammon fiber network when it was made available to them, but every resident who spoke during the public hearing supported the new expansion. Six offered to become "fiber champions," residents who are taught enough about fiber and internet connections that they can address questions from their neighbors and push for more homes to opt into the service.
Hawks Landing resident James Cerkovnik said that with a young child in his house who wanted to stream videos, he needed an internet connection without a hard data cap.
"I think this is a really cool and unique project," Cerkovnik said.
Later in the meeting, the Council voted to pass an eligibility report that would allow the city to create an urban renewal agency for the land centered around John Adams Parkway and First Street. If fully approved later this year, Ammon would be able to enact major road renovations and freeze the tax rate for the 400-acre district to encourage economic development there.