Two clinics in the Idaho Falls area have consolidated and joined the Bingham Healthcare network.
Bingham announced Wednesday that Ammon Medical & Urgent Care and Sandcreek Family Practice were the newest clinics added to the regional health care network. Sandcreek had also been moved into the same building as the urgent care center, on 17th Street in Ammon, as part of the process.
Chief marketing officer for Bingham Memorial Hospital Mark Baker said almost all of the staff has remained at the clinics during the merger and that the move would make it easier for patients to go between different doctors within the Bingham family.
"The transition from urgent care to any specialist in the network will be seamless and a lot easier for patients," Baker said.
Ammon Urgent Care was the only urgent care location in the city for more than a decade before being sold to Bingham Healthcare earlier this year. Sandcreek Family Practice is a smaller family health clinic which specializes in bilingual patients and employs Carmen Radford, one of the only fluent Spanish-speaking female family doctors in the region.
David Holland, a family care doctor who has worked at Ammon Urgent Care and 1st Choice Urgent Care in Blackfoot, said patients would not notice much impact from the merger and the sharing of a building between the two clinics.
'It doesn't take that many rooms for a decent urgent care center. Primary care can easily be given at the same time," he said.
Located at 3456 E. 17th Street, Ammon Medical & Urgent Care is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend.