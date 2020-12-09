The Walmart in Ammon has temporarily closed as of Wednesday afternoon. It is set to reopen on Friday.
The store was closed for “deep-cleaning and sanitization” and to allow time for associates to restock shelves afterward, according to Casey Staheli, senior manager of media relations at Walmart.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” said Staheli.
Prior to this deep cleaning, the store already had a number of protocols in place.
“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
Walmart is currently working closely with “elected and local health officials” in the area to ensure everything done complies with local regulations, according to Staheli.
At this time, it does not appear other Walmarts in the area will be doing a similar deep cleaning. Staheli would not confirm whether the sanitation of the Ammon Walmart was due to confirmed cases in connection with the store, citing Walmart’s policy to ensure the privacy of the company’s associates.
“In the event we do have a confirmed case at any of our stores, we are working with those associates and offering guidance and time needed to receive medical care. Associates have been encouraged to prioritize their health and stay home if feeling sick. We also implemented a COVID-19 emergency leave policy for all associates who feel unable or uncomfortable coming to work,” Staheli said.