Nestled cozily between Bed Bath and Beyond and Deseret Book in the Teton Spectrum Shopping Center in Ammon, dozens of volunteers, thousands of books and a new library have appeared seemingly out of nowhere.

After its 42nd year of contractual agreements, the Bonneville County Library District has ended its connection with the city of Idaho Falls' Library District and is preparing for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of Ammon's first-ever library. The festivities are set for Oct. 1, the day after the county's contract with the city of Idaho Falls expires.

Recommended for you