Utah-based developer Flagship Homes has made a second attempt to seek approval for a 3,000-home development in the Ammon foothills.
The Ammon Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the resubmitted proposal on Wednesday and voted again to recommend that the City Council deny the request.
After a previous public hearing on the project in August saw several outburst and applause from those opposing the development, city officials sent out a public etiquette announcement in advance of Wednesday’s hearing.
If approved, the proposed 650-acre development, called Ammon Fields, would be completed over the span of 20 years. However, Kameron Spencer, Flagship Homes’ land development specialist, said the build out would most likely take much longer.
Ammon Fields’ proposed borders are located north of East 21st South, east of South 52nd East, south of 1st Street and west of Foothill Road.
Wednesday’s hearing was held at Hillcrest High School auditorium in anticipation of a large audience but fewer than 50 people attended compared to the crowd of 250 at the August hearing.
Cindy Donavon, Ammon city planner, sat alongside Heather Jacobson, Ammon planning and zoning assistant, as she gave a report on the acreage, density and infrastructure topics that were discussed at length throughout the night.
The planning staff provided an outline of the information presented to the city and discussed how the presented information compares to language within Ammon’s comprehensive plan.
While the proposed development did move into compliance with its medium-high-density acreage and developers agreed to only have four units per acre, many residents, planning and zoning officials and the city attorney were still concerned about many of the other aspects of the plan which were still not in compliance.
Compliance issues with infrastructure, dedicated land for schools and being outside the sewer district contributed to the planning and zoning commission’s denial recommendation.
Following Spencer’s presentation, which focused on the benefits of a master-planned community and the areas in which the company had changed its plans to come into compliance, many Ammon residents shared testimony against the development. Only one resident had a neutral position on the development.
The commission voted to recommend denial because “the plan was not compliant or harmonious with the Ammon comprehensive plan or way of life,” planning and zoning officials said.
The application will be presented as is to the City Council with the commission’s recommendation. Another public hearing on the proposed development will take place with the City Council.
If the City Council also votes to deny the presented plan, officials from Flagship Homes would need to reapply for the annexation. Due to the city’s current moratorium on annexations over 10 acres, which went into effect Oct. 20, the application would not be considered, being 640 acres over the allowed limit and officials would have to wait until the moratorium is lifted.
