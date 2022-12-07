Utah-based developer Flagship Homes has made a second attempt to seek approval for a 3,000-home development in the Ammon foothills.

The Ammon Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on the resubmitted proposal on Wednesday and voted again to recommend that the City Council deny the request.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.