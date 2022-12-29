Dozens of Prescription Pill Bottles Getty Images

According to research from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 70% of opioids prescribed following surgery go unused, providing an unsafe opportunity for the estimated 70,000 Idahoans aged 12 and up, who misused prescriptions in 2019/2020.

 

The Ammon Mayor's Youth Advisory Council, along with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency and representatives from Eastern Idaho Public Health are teaming up for a "Drug Take Back Day" from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Ammon City Building, 2135 S. Ammon Road.

"This is our very first time ever doing a Drug Take Back Day event and we are so hopeful for the good it will do in our community, especially for our youth," said Jennifer Belfield, the Ammon Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council lead. "We are encouraging the community to think of their families and friends and clean out their medicine cabinets to help in protecting them."


