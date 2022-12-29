According to research from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 70% of opioids prescribed following surgery go unused, providing an unsafe opportunity for the estimated 70,000 Idahoans aged 12 and up, who misused prescriptions in 2019/2020.
The Ammon Mayor's Youth Advisory Council, along with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency and representatives from Eastern Idaho Public Health are teaming up for a "Drug Take Back Day" from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Ammon City Building, 2135 S. Ammon Road.
"This is our very first time ever doing a Drug Take Back Day event and we are so hopeful for the good it will do in our community, especially for our youth," said Jennifer Belfield, the Ammon Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council lead. "We are encouraging the community to think of their families and friends and clean out their medicine cabinets to help in protecting them."
The advisory council'spurpose is to give the city's youth the tools, training and trust necessary to apply their creativity and energy to effect change in their own lives and in the future of their neighborhoods, communities, cities and states, Belfield said.
Members participate in leadership activities, community service projects, and social events designed to help shape the youth within the community, with the Drug Take Back Day being the council's current community hosted event.
Members of the advisory council applied for and were awarded with a $1,000 Drug Take Back Day grant through The League of Idaho Cities, a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation serving Idaho’s 199 cities.
The league of cities received a grant from the IdahoOffice of Drug Policy for the purpose of providing anti-drug and alcohol abuse programming within the state's communities and awarded the youth council the money to help push those efforts forward.
The grant money, combined with funds that the city received from a national opioid settlement with opioid manufacturers, is helping to provide an opportunity to properly dispose of expired or unused prescription medications and prevent prescription drug misuse in the community, Belfield said.
"The project is important to the city of Ammon because we have a large population of youth and we want them to reach their highest potential. I don't think that a lot of people realize how harmful having prescription drugs laying around really is," she said. "They don't know the ramifications and we are trying to prevent overdoses and the use of drugs that are harmful to our community members.”
While many people keep medicine in their homes that they are no longer using or have forgotten about, all those involved in the drug take backevent stress the importance that the medicine be completely removed from homes, instead of misused by a family member or friend.
“With greater education and events, we give people an opportunity to talk about medicines and the opioid crisis that is happening right now and we give them options that can help prevent future overdoses," Belfield said.
According to research from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 70% of opioids prescribed following surgery go unused, providing an unsafe opportunity for the estimated 70,000 Idahoans aged 12 and up, who misused prescriptions in 2019/2020.
While a majority of Idaho youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those who did, more than 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and more than 60% misused the medication in their own home, according to the Idaho Healthy Youth Survey, 2019/2020 State Report from the Idaho Office of Drug Policy
"We want to get unused and expired prescription drugs out of our community,” said Mallory Johnson, health education specialist senior for Eastern Idaho Public Health. "By hosting these events and having the drop box locations, we accomplish this goal,"
Johnson will be present at the event along with other representatives from the public health center and will be handing out free drug deactivation pouches and drug lock boxes to community members who are in need of them.
Community members who are unable to attend the Drug Take Back event can safely and anonymously drop their unused or expired prescription drugs off at many locations throughout the area for free. Drop box locations include multiple Broulims’ pharmacies, located at 1855 W. Broadway, 2470 Jafer Court and 3160 E. 17th St., Suite 164; the Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, 605 N. Capital Ave.; the Walgreens pharmacy, 3475 E. 17th St. and Walmart, 500 S. Utah Ave.
"The kids care about their classmates and all of their futures,” Belfield said. “We want people to be healthy and have a clear mind so they can make the best decisions they can. Drug and alcohol awareness helps people make better choices, and knowing that there are resources and contacts to help can help make a problem not get the chance to turn into a crisis."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.