Anam Cara, the Chamber Choir of Idaho, will explore “The Joy of Love and Living” in two free concerts held Saturday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on 325 Elm St.
“We have a lot of variety in this programming. We’ve got a piece in Gaelic, we have one that has some Swahili, and we have a Spanish piece,” said Anam Cara Artistic Director Atina Coates. “But the overall umbrella idea is some are about intimate or marriage. Others are about a worldview that even though we live in different parts of the world, there are many things that are the same in our shared experience. It expresses that care and concern for all people of the world.”
They will perform a German number by Clara Schumann and pieces by Dan Forest, Jacob Narverud, and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palastrina.
“I just started looking at music that I felt drew me in or that I felt connected to,” Coates said. “I wanted to span ages and different choral genres. Most of the music is newly composed, but I did have a Palestinra piece from the Renaissance, and we did pick a Schumann from the Romantic, so it has a spread and variety to it.”
The men will sing “Being with You,” a barbershop style composition of a husband expressing gratitude for his wife. A tenor will also perform “My Luve is like a Red, Red Rose,” a Scottish ballad.
The theme ties in perfectly with Mother’s Day this weekend.
“I also programmed in specifically around Mother’s Day, those romantic pieces that were about marriage and family,” Coates said.
The group’s name Anam Cara means “soul friend” in Gaelic. The choir currently has 27 members. It is non-denominational and represents a wide swath of the community.
“Certainly our hope and our goal within the group is that it can be a space where people come together to share their thoughts and their feelings through song, and that we make friendships that will last generations, that we positively influence the community and that we positively influence each other.”
Anam Cara will raffle off two Gene Sherman original watercolor pieces, entitled “Tuscan Window Boxes,” to raise funds at the concert. Every $20 donation to the choir will provide an entry into the drawing.
Singers interested in performing with the choir can follow the Anam Cara page on Facebook or Instagram or visit anamcarasingers.org for information.
