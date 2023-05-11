Anam Cara

Anam Cara performs in its Fall 2021 concert in this file photo.

 Courtesy photo Anam Cara

Anam Cara, the Chamber Choir of Idaho, will explore “The Joy of Love and Living” in two free concerts held Saturday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on 325 Elm St.

“We have a lot of variety in this programming. We’ve got a piece in Gaelic, we have one that has some Swahili, and we have a Spanish piece,” said Anam Cara Artistic Director Atina Coates. “But the overall umbrella idea is some are about intimate or marriage. Others are about a worldview that even though we live in different parts of the world, there are many things that are the same in our shared experience. It expresses that care and concern for all people of the world.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.