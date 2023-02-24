Battling beasts and swimming turtles glide above the heads of visitors at the Museum of Idaho’s newest exhibit, “Dinos of the Deep.” The exhibit features the marine reptiles and pterosaurs that inhabited the waters and skies of the Cretaceous Western Interior Seaway.

“Dinos of the Deep” opens Saturday at the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave. in Idaho Falls. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.


