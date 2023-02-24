Battling beasts and swimming turtles glide above the heads of visitors at the Museum of Idaho’s newest exhibit, “Dinos of the Deep.” The exhibit features the marine reptiles and pterosaurs that inhabited the waters and skies of the Cretaceous Western Interior Seaway.
“Dinos of the Deep” opens Saturday at the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave. in Idaho Falls. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
“The exhibit is focused on these animals that were part of the Western Interior Seaway. … Back in the Cretaceous era, that seaway covered the middle part of North America. Essentially, the Great Plains,” said Jeff Carr, executive director of the museum.
Although the exhibit is called “Dinos of the Deep,” marine reptiles and pterosaurs are not dinosaurs, a release said. Dinosaurs, pterosaurs and marine reptiles are all archosaurs, “a larger group of reptiles that first appeared about 251 million years ago,” according to nhm.ac.uk.
Since the exhibit displays flying and swimming reptiles, most of the fossils are suspended.
“Almost … all of the fossils you see in there are actually suspended in the air from the ceiling,” Carr said. “You’re going to feel a little bit like you’re underwater with all of these massive, incredible creatures swimming around you.”
One of the longest fossils that hover above the viewer is the Elasmosaurus.
“It fits in the general category of plesiosaur. … It has this big, long neck and this super tiny head but a pretty large body,” said Chloe Doucette, senior director of programs and engagement.
Paleontologists believe Elasmosaurus had a long neck and small head because of how it caught prey.
Scientists think “it would come up from below and sort of … stick its head up and grab things, almost like a fishing pole with a fishing line,” Doucette said.
Another eye-catching exhibit is the battling mosasaurs, suspended high in the air.
“Mosasaur is sort of the general name for this type of creature. The specific creature(s), they’re called Tylosauruses,” Doucette said
When arranging these fossils and their interactions, the exhibits team considers a variety of factors when putting up the fossils.
One big factor is storytelling.
Rod Hansen, the director of exhibitions, has a theater background. With this background, “he really puts that expertise to work here at the museum in staging something,” Carr said.
“We try and create an environment that is conducive to learning and shows off the best qualities of whatever we’re representing,” Hansen said. This includes how the fossils are lit, Hansen added.
Part of creating a story is the ways the fossils interact with each other.
“You get to see the ecology of the Western Interior Seaway. You’re getting a sense of how these animals would have interacted with each other,” Doucette said.
The exhibit has multiple educational aspects aside from how the fossils are arranged. One aspect is an interactive touchscreen.
“(The) touchscreen interactive … gives you a chance to learn a little bit not just about how paleontologists dig up and transport fossils … but also how they mold fossils into what you see here … which is a cast of that original fossil,” Doucette said.
Museums throughout the world display fossil casts, Carr said.
That is because fossils are “extraordinarily heavy” and fragile. “Fossilized skeletons are usually not complete also, so casts are ways to show the completed … specimen,” Carr said.
However, there are some real fossils on display, and attendees will even be able to touch these, such as mosasaur bones and fish bones, Doucette said.
Unlike previous museum exhibits such as Toytopia, the attendees don’t directly engage with most of the things on display.
But “you do get to come here, and you do have that same sort of imagination that is engaged,” Doucette said.
“Paleontology is (also) an active and ongoing field,” Doucette said “There’s certain things where we go, ‘OK, we know this about this,’ … but we’re using our best guesses to fill in the gaps. And I think that’s a really inspiring thing to think about.”
