Ice-fishing season is upon us and Idaho Department of Fish and Game staffers are reminding anglers to use precaution when thinking about venturing out on the ice.
Ice must be a minimum of 4 inches thick to support a single person, and should be thicker if you’re fishing with friends, a Fish and Game news release said. Ice isn't uniform throughout a lake, so anglers are advised to drill test holes with an auger as they move to different areas of the lake to ensure the ice thickness is safe.
Ice anglers also are encouraged to carry several pieces of safety gear in the event they fall through the ice.
Ice should be at least 4 inches thick to support a single angler and more than 15 inches thick to support a medium pickup truck.
"Wearing a life jacket under your winter jacket will help you stay afloat," the release said. "There are also ice fishing floatation suits available for purchase that keep you both warm and keep you afloat if you fall through. Throw ropes come in handy for rescuing others, and ice picks can be used for self-rescue."
For those thinking about taking an ATV, UTV or snowmobile out onto the ice, the ice should be more than 8 inches thick to support the vehicle's weight. The release also noted that early season winter weather conditions can lead to "sketchy ice conditions due to hidden, weak layers in the ice. Eight inches of variable ice is not as supportive as 8 inches of solid ice."
Anglers are urged to check local sources for ice and surface conditions before heading out on their trips. And if it’s deep and slushy, they should leave the ATVs and UTVs at home.
Ice conditions change daily, especially in the early season.
"Just because the ice was 4 inches thick yesterday, doesn’t mean it will be tomorrow," the release said.
Ice naturally tends to be thicker in some spots than in others due to factors such as spring locations, inlets and outlets and the shifting of ice as it builds and recedes.
Early in the season, ice starts to form around the edge of the lake first, the release said. Sheets of ice form and continue to build and recede as the weather changes. The wind moves the sheets around, too, and when the ice sheets collide with each other and continue to freeze they form pressure ridges, the release said. It’s tough to tell how thick the ice is in these pressure ridge locations and early in the season there are weak spots all along these areas.
Earlier this month, Fremont County Search and Rescue had to rescue a group of ice anglers on Henrys Lake after the sheet of ice they were fishing on detached from the shore when warmer weather created a weak bond between ice sheets. The wind picked up and moved the ice away from shore and stranded the anglers.
The incident was "a good reminder that conditions are always changing in the early season," the release said. "Take extra steps to stay safe."
To learn more about safety tips, access sites and seasons and regulations, check out Fish and Game’s Idaho Fish Planner at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/fishingplanner or its ice fishing webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/ice-fishing.