The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is asking members of the community to help fund surgery for a dog that was found severely injured.
"Bo was brought to us yesterday after being found horribly injured in a canyon with a belt wrapped around his neck," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. "We aren't sure how he ended up where he did, but we are sure glad he was brought to us when he was found."
According to the shelter, Bo's front leg was swollen with a bone protruding through. He was taken to Willowcreek Animal Hospital for treatment.
Shelter employees found a microchip on the dog and contacted the owner, who surrendered ownership of Bo. The owner had reclaimed him from the shelter two weeks prior.
Because Animal Control were not the ones to locate Bo and do not know how he came into his condition, the shelter said they are not making accusations or assumptions relating to the case.
The vet determined all the metacarpals in Bo's toes were broken and that he had been suffering from the injury from days. The animal shelter is trying to raise $800 to pay for his leg to be amputated.
"We are asking for YOUR help!" the shelter wrote in the post. "Please consider donating to Bo's surgery expenses so we can get this boy the care he needs."
Donations can be given via PayPal at www.paypal.me/IdahoACTS, over the phone at 208-612-8671 or at the shelter located at 2450 Hemmert Ave. in Idaho Falls.