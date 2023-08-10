Cowboy Warrior Ranch Farm Tour Area

Family Day at Cowboy Warrior Ranch kicks off in the Farm Tour area where children can have face-to-face interactions with a wide variety of farm animals.

 courtesy Cowboy Warrior Ranch

The Cowboy Warrior Ranch is hosting a Family Day with a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce house, face painting, animals treats and concessions from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We have mini donkeys, big donkeys, miniature horses, a pile of goats and some Highland cows. All these animals are extremely friendly and love to be around kids,” said James Billman, Cowboy Warrior Ranch owner. “... We built a farm tour area where kids and families can come and interact with a bunch of animals that we have out here.”


