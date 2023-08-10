The Cowboy Warrior Ranch is hosting a Family Day with a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce house, face painting, animals treats and concessions from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We have mini donkeys, big donkeys, miniature horses, a pile of goats and some Highland cows. All these animals are extremely friendly and love to be around kids,” said James Billman, Cowboy Warrior Ranch owner. “... We built a farm tour area where kids and families can come and interact with a bunch of animals that we have out here.”
The ranch is located at 6992 North 5th East and was formerly known as the Broken Bit Arena. The arena was originally built about 19 years ago.
Currently, the ranch is home to about 50 horses, 40 head of roping steers and a variety of other animals.
The event is designed for youth to be able to meet animals one-on-one.
Billman’s vision for sharing the magic of animals with children started four years ago, when he began writing a book called, “The Cowboy Warrior Project.”
“Essentially, that was about my youngest daughter (Chelsey) finding her confidence and everything through a horse that she had, through junior rodeo, high school rodeo and things like that,” he said. “Life got easier, school got easier, everything got easier once she found her confidence.”
Billman is hoping to inspire kids to gain greater confidence by interacting with animals.
“What’s crazy about a horse is a horse can treat people more about people than I believe people ever could,” he said. “If you could come out, spend enough time with them and feel their energy. There’s a lot of healing properties just associated with horses and animals.”
Admission to Family Day is free for children 2 and under, $8 for kids 3 to 12 and $12 for individuals 13 and older.
One member of each family can enter for free, Billman said.
The admission is used to help pay for the feed for the animals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.