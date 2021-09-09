Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The fourth annual Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival gets going next week in Teton Valley with art, music, poetry, food and expert presentations on the large sandhill crane.
Main events get started with a bird-drawing workshop conducted by Sue Tyler from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The workshop is for “beginners as well as more experienced artists” who want to practice drawing fundamentals. Materials will be provided, but participants can bring their own tools. There is a $10 suggested donation.
On Thursday, the festival will feature an online keynote presentation from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Rob Cavallaro, Idaho Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Regional habitat manager and wildlife biologist. Cavallaro will discuss crane ecology with a focus on this region. A Zoom connection will be posted on the Teton Regional Land Trust website before the presentation.
On Friday, there is the Crane Art Show opening reception with food and drinks outside at the Driggs City Center Plaza from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be artwork at the nearby Teton Arts Gallery in the Driggs City Center foyer.
Artists who wish to participate in the show are encouraged to drop off artwork from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the city center. Contact Teton Arts with questions.
Also on Saturday, local bands, June Apple and Jackpine, will perform on stage at the Driggs City Center Plaza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is a poetry workshop with Matt Daly and Laurie Kutchins from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for people age 14 and older. Participants will be invited to share their poems on stage after the music groups perform.
The Idaho Falls School of Ballet, Summit School of the Arts and dance presentation by Hispanic Resource Center will also perform in the afternoon at the Driggs City Center Plaza.