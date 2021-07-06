This year’s Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race marks the 30th anniversary of the race and its return after being canceled in 2020.
The event is on Aug. 14 and is hosted by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club. The club announced in a press release that this year’s grand prize winner will receive a 2014 Jeep Rubicon, donated by Idaho Falls Cars & Truck. The first-place prize winner will receive a 2021 Polaris Sportsman HD 4-wheeler, donated by Idaho Central Credit Union.
Event festivities including a classic car show, boat races, a military display, mascots and food vendors begin at 10:00 a.m. on the west side of the river. The race begins at 4:00 p.m.
Rotary Club Public Relations Committee Member Kerry Hammon said more events will be held Friday evening before the race, although those are still being finalized. The race’s website and Facebook page will post updates leading up to the race.
The Rotary Club’s goal is for 19,000 ducks to be adopted, according to the event website. Ducks may be adopted one hour prior to the start of the race if there are still available ducks as of Friday night before the race.
Since the race’s inception in 1991, more than $5.5 million has been raised from this event, with matching funds from the city of Idaho Falls, according to the release. Over the last five years, the race’s proceeds have gone toward the development Heritage Park, the city’s newest park along the Greenbelt.
Tickets can be purchased online, at Idaho Falls Cars and Trucks, and Idaho Central Credit Union locations in Idaho Falls, Albertsons, Sam’s Club, and the Idaho Falls Farmers Market. Tickets can also be purchased the day of the event.