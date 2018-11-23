The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, will take place Saturday at Civitan Plaza in Downtown Idaho Falls. The tree decorations will honor Idaho’s military veterans.
According to a Downtown Development Corporation news release, a large tree in the center of the plaza is decorated in patriotic colors, with ornaments honoring Idaho military veterans, including an ornament for each branch of the military, one for each battalion of the Idaho Army National Guard and one for each Gold Star Soldier since Sept. 11, 2001, the release said.
Additionally, service members killed in action will be represented with purple ribbons and their surviving family members will be recognized at the ceremony.
Twenty smaller Christmas trees, decorated by local schools and other groups, were placed in the plaza, the release said.
Prior to the ceremony, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., County Line, a local country and rock band, will perform live music.
The tree lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. There will be complimentary horse-drawn trolley rides and hot cocoa.