State wildlife biologists and conservation officers are pleading with antler hunters and backcountry visitors to stay away from deer and elk herd wintering areas in early spring to avoid stressing animals during this critical time.
Other areas are closed to motorized travel through the end of April to allow trails and roads to dry up.
“Every year it’s a concern with antler hunters out pushing critters around,” said Doug Petersen, regional conservation officer with Idaho Fish and Game. “Wherever there’s wintering deer and elk and big game animals, it’s always a concern. It's throughout the state and throughout the West really.”
Fish and Game said deer and elk are relying on their body reserves and what nutrition they can find until the spring green-up.
“Any extra movement an animal makes costs energy and that depletes the little energy it has left,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Energy depletion can lead to sickness and oftentimes death, especially for fawns and calves at this critical time of year.”
Petersen said officers frequently patrol specific areas to check for violators entering closed areas. Not far from Idaho Falls, there are areas closed to human entry near Kelly Canyon, Fall Creek by Swan Valley, and the Sand Creek area. Most areas are closed through the end of April and some as late as mid-May.
“Wintering big game animals are very susceptible to any kind of disturbance whether it is from passing motorists, domestic dogs, predators or shed hunters in late winter and early spring,” said Dennis Newman, Fish and Game wildlife manager. “There’s growing concern over shed hunters putting additional stress on wintering big game in many areas of the state.”
For questions about travel management plans or areas managed for wintering wildlife, contact the local Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, or Fish and Game regional offices or check agencies’ websites.
"The energy used by animals reacting to repeated disturbances becomes significant, especially when combined with late-winter and early-spring storms like we are experiencing,” Newman said.
Fish and Game recommends postponing antler searches to later in the spring.
Shed antlers are used for crafts, chandeliers, jewelry, dog chews, knife handles and medicinal purposes. Antlers can fetch between $2 and $12 per pound or up to $1,000 or more for a matched set of elk antlers depending on type and quality. Sometimes the zeal to gather antlers harms the animal that it came from.
“Some animals may be pushed over the edge unintentionally by the very people who want to see them during the fall hunting seasons,” Newman said.
“We are concerned with folks who are antler hunting in the winter ranges because the critters are on their last calories and every time they move they are burning more calories,” Petersen said.