Described as chaotic, loud and messy by Georgina Goodlander, the ARTitorium's visual arts director, the venue provides new and exciting summer classes for children up to 12 years old.
The ARTitorium on Broadway opened August 2014. Before the ARTitorium occupied the building at 271 W. Broadway St., the Rio Theater filled the space. Under a cluster of changing names, the Rio Theater was open in downtown Idaho Falls from 1924 to 2001. After nearly 80 years of creating quiet, formal film experiences for the community, the building was donated anonymously to the Idaho Falls Arts Council with the hope that children would fill its halls with noise.
In 2013, the long-awaited construction began to fulfill that promise. Reality set in when Goodlander joined the ARTitorium team in January 2014. With a degree in illustration and visual communication, Goodlander took her 11 years of experience at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., to Idaho Falls. Upon arrival, she lent her expertise to the ARTitorium's construction team to build a colorful, imaginative space for kids to become artists.
As the ARTitorium nears its 10-year mark, it keeps adding new and innovative experiences for children and their parents. Currently the ARTitorium has art-making software, a green screen studio, stop-motion animation stations, collaborative murals, noise-making installations and a 136-seat MC theater.
Its wide variety of creative outlets make for an open, inclusive environment for all artists.
"We want to make art as accessible as possible for everyone. People think they may not be good enough at art to come here. But we work to teach that anyone can be an artist. We work to help others not be intimidated by art," Goodlander said.
The ARTitorium hopes to not only provide art classes for children up to the age of 12 but for their parents as well.
"We want to break down the idea that art is not for everyone. Our goal is to have children come in with their parents so they both can create art," Goodlander said.
The ARTitorium offers four classes this summer. These include: Silly Art, Patterns in Art, Nature Art and Textile Art. The summer classes are sold out. With increasing popularity, Goodlander said there will be five classes offered next summer, and additional classes will be added if they continue to sell out.
These coordinated, hands-on classes follow a monthly theme. Every month a local business sponsors that section's projects.
"Since we change the projects every month, we hope people will come again and again and get a different experience every time," Goodlander said.
June's theme was dairy, as it was National Dairy Month. Projects the kids and parents worked on included a milk mustache, a toilet paper goat, a cotton ball milkshake and a cow headband.
On June 10, National Dairy Day, the ARTitorium hosted an open event for the community. That month's sponsor, Unbottled, brought in an inflatable cow. There was also a bike that created spin art. The bike painted an image of spilled milk with brown, pink, and white paint splattered across a canvas.
"We can come up with projects around any theme, even dairy. We have a very creative team," Goodlander said.
July's theme is treasures of the world, sponsored by Westmark Credit Union.
Art classes are not the only opportunity to get involved with the ARTitorium. It also offers Reader's Theater camp. Inside the 136-seat MC theater, kids will have the chance to explore acting without the pressures of handling props or memorizing lines, the ARTitorium website said.
During the 2022 Reader's Theater, children will be cast in different roles and they will rehearse a play to perform at the Youth Jam Festival at the River Walk on Aug. 13. The Reader's Theater still has registration spots available. The camp runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 13. Children ages 5-8 will attend Reader's Theater that Monday through Thursday each week from 3-4 p.m., and children ages 9-12 from 4-5 p.m. Registration is $75 for each child with a $5 discount for additional siblings that attend.
The ARTitorium is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 to drop in and create for hours.
"My favorite thing about the ARTitorium is that we'll have kids that never want to leave. They will have been there for three hours and their parents still can't get them to leave," Goodlander said.
The ARTitorium also offers reservations for field trips, birthday parties and private events. For more information go to artitoriumonbroadway.org.