A fire at an apartment complex on Poplar Street was extinguished by Idaho Falls firefighters Saturday.
A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department states one person was transported to a hospital for treatment and 16 others have been displaced by the fire.
911 calls began coming in around 6:40 p.m., according to the news release, and the firefighters arrived on scene 2 minutes later. The fire was reportedly under control by 6:53 p.m.
The fire began in a second-floor apartment of the building, which contained seven other apartments. The injured person was found outside the building after firefighters arrived.
The apartment where the fire began was reportedly heavily damaged. A neighboring apartment also had smoke damage, and the apartment below it had water damage.
Most of the displaced residents made their own accommodations after being displaced. The Red Cross and Chaplains of Idaho assisted three residents in paying for a hotel room.
The fire department’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division is investigating the cause of the fire.
