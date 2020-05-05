Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the Bingham County Chronicle, announced Monday that it took over the operations and subscriptions of the Blackfoot Morning News and merged them into its local operations.
“It is a rare opportunity in the newspaper business to combine publications. This is a chance to tap the strengths of both products and create a stronger, focused news product that informs, entertains and enlightens its readers,” said Travis Quast, regional president and publisher for Adams Publishing Group – East Idaho/Utah.
The new combined product will be called the Bingham News Chronicle with offices located in the current Morning News building on Ash Street in Blackfoot. Subscribers of the Morning News will have their subscription accounts converted to the new product over the next few days. Delivery of the new Bingham News Chronicle will be Tuesday through Friday and Sunday.
“Having one combined product in the Bingham County market makes a lot of sense,” Quast said. “For advertisers, subscribers and readers to work with one organization that is focused on Bingham County is a good thing.”