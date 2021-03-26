A public hearing to consider issuing a conditional use permit to allow construction of an airstrip in Stanley is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1 in Challis.
The hearing, before the Custer County Planning and Zoning Commission, takes place at the Challis Community Event Center at 411 Clinic Road. It’s open to the public. Some county meetings have been moved to the event center to allow for greater physical distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. People can comment at the hearing or submit written comments by 5 p.m. today, March 25, to the planning and zoning office at the courthouse or via email to jclemenhagen@co.custer.id.us.
Michael and Amanda Boren applied for the permit to build a private airstrip at their Hell Roaring Ranch property at 17400 Idaho Highway 75 within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
The request has already drawn opposition from one Stanley resident. Marie Osborn shared her comments to the planning commission with the Messenger. Osborn was Idaho’s first nurse practitioner and was the sole provider of health care in a 6,000-square mile region of Central Idaho for about 30 years.
“The Sawtooths and Sawtooth National Recreation Area are the heart of Idaho, not a plaything for the wealthy and powerful. There are already adequate airstrips serving the valley.” According to Osborn, there are airstrips at Smiley Creek and in Stanley.
Osborn said Boren has operated a dirt and grass airstrip on his property since 2018 without first obtaining a permit to do so.
“After having built the airstrip, the Borens are now seeking a permit after the fact,” Osborn wrote. “Approval of this airstrip sets precedent for development in the Sawtooth Valley without regard to county permitting processes and undermines the protections for which the Sawtooth National Recreation Area was established in 1972.”
Since 2018, she said, Boren has developed the property with a home, garage and airplane hangar.
In their application to the county, the Borens wrote that they are seeking a conditional use permit “for the grass area occasionally used as a runway on this property to be officially recognized by Custer County as a designated county airstrip.” The Borens said the ranch owner “has multiple operating ranches in Idaho and small aircraft form an integral part of the ranch management plan.” They are asking for the runway to be in an irrigated 300-acre pasture that’s about 2,200 feet long and 100 feet wide. The land is currently zoned agricultural.
The application states that “there have been an average of less than a handful of flights per week from this pasture and there are no plans to increase or change the frequency and type of use in any way.” The Borens further wrote that the reason they are requesting the conditional use permit is “for insurance purposes only” because “current usage is within regulations and there will be no material change from current usage and no associated construction.”
“A variety of aircraft have been observed using the strip for take offs, landings and parking,” Osborn wrote.
According to the Borens’ application official recognition of their airstrip would allow for “potential future use for search and rescue, life flight and emergency landings.
“Except for the rare instance of an emergency air ambulance flight, there will be no impact to any neighbors as there is no change in usage,” the conditional use permit application states.