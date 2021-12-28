Idaho educators can now apply for Arts Education Annual Project grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
The commission is currently accepting applications for the grants. These grants support activities that unite effective practices in education and in the arts, enriching teaching and learning opportunities for K-12 students, according to a Facebook post from the commission.
The deadline to apply for the grants is Jan. 31. The commission will award up to $15,000, which requires a one-to-one match and funds up to 50% of projected expenses, the commission says on its website.
Eligible applicants must be a nonprofit, IRS tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization or be represented by applying through a fiscal agent; or a unit of local, county, tribal, or state government, including schools and school districts, according to the commission’s website.
Nonprofit organizations and fiscal agents must have been in operation in Idaho for at least one year and have a valid 501(c)(3) determination letter with an effective date at least one year prior to the grant application deadline date.
Applicants must compensate professional artists and administrators and must have submitted all final reports for past commission grants.
Annual grants are approved in the May commission meeting and all applicants are notified in June, the commission's website says. Funds become available in July.
All applicants are encouraged to request feedback, according to the grant guidelines. Panel comments may suggest areas for improvement, even for successful applications. Applicants may also request a courtesy review three weeks prior to submission. Staff will review your application and offer suggestions for improvement. This process does not guarantee funding but may strengthen the proposal. To request a courtesy review, email the relevant program director or call the commission’s office at 208-334-2119.
More details about the grants and other guidelines are available on the commission’s website at arts.idaho.gov/grants