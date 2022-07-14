A file photo of the regional behavioral health community crisis center located in Pocatello. Dr. Martha Tanner had a large influence on the creation of crisis centers in Idaho and leaves behind a legacy of mental health advocacy after her death.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s Martha Tanner Memorial Grant is now accepting applications, honoring the memory of the late doctor’s work in advocating for mental health resources in eastern Idaho.
Tanner died on Feb. 20, 2021, and the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board created a memorial grant of $1,000 to honor her legacy in the summer of 2021.
“As a regional board, we felt it was important to immortalize (Tanner’s) legacy of what’s changed in our community in part because of her efforts,” said Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse, who sits as the chairman of the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board.
Hulse said he initially met Tanner back when he was asked to serve as a law enforcement representative on the region's mental health board when he was a lieutenant at the Bonneville County Sherrif’s Office.
Tanner was a founding member of the Region 7 Crisis Intervention Team Steering Committee that brought the Memphis Model of First Responder crisis intervention team training to eastern Idaho in 2009, according to an Eastern Idaho Public Health news release.
She also introduced community crisis centers to the region by taking a group of people to observe the Crisis Center in Billings, Mont. Idaho would go on to create seven crisis centers in the state.
“These projects exist in Idaho to a large degree thanks to (Tanner and her husband John’s) efforts,” Hulse said.
Tanner was a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness for many years as well as an accomplished infectious disease control physician who practiced medicine in eastern Idaho from 1979 until 2004, the Eastern Idaho Public Health news release said.
The grant is awarded yearly to an organization in Region 7 with a focus in the crisis intervention training and resources to assist in mental illness treatment and recovery.
The application deadline for the grant is Aug. 31 The grant recipient will be chosen during the September Region 7 Health Board meeting held virtually on Sept. 16. The Martha Tanner Memorial Grant application, with information on how to apply and submit, can be accessed at https://eiph.idaho.gov/RBHB/bhbboarddocs.html.