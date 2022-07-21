simpson 2019 (copy)
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, is shown at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in this 2019 file photo.

 Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Several Community Project Funding requests in Idaho, including a reconstruction project for 1st Street in Ammon, recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 13 projects were requested by Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho. Simpson announced in a news release the requests were included in H.R. 8294, which passed Wednesday in a 220-207 vote.

