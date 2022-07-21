Several Community Project Funding requests in Idaho, including a reconstruction project for 1st Street in Ammon, recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 13 projects were requested by Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho. Simpson announced in a news release the requests were included in H.R. 8294, which passed Wednesday in a 220-207 vote.
The legislation includes six fiscal year 2023 appropriations bills for Transportation and Housing and Urban Development; Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration; Energy and Water Development; Financial Services and General Government; Interior and Environment; and Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.
The package moves to the Senate for a vote before it can reach President Joe Biden’s desk. Both Simpson and Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, voted against the package, which increased government spending from the fiscal year 2022 package by $46.8 billion, according to a House Appropriations Committee news release.
“While I am pleased to see these important projects for Idaho included, the spending levels in the overall package far exceed what I could responsibly support. Reckless government spending will only worsen current inflation,” Simpson said in the release.
The Post Register earlier reported in July that 1st Street will receive $5.8 million to widen the road to five lanes, with two lanes in each direction and a center two-way turn lane. A curb, gutter and sidewalk will be added to a portion of the street and will also be reconstructed for five lanes and sidewalks.
“Every citizen in Ammon and north of Ammon is painfully aware of our community growth and its impact on 1st Street. The 1st Street reconstruction project is urgently needed in order to allow for proper traffic and pedestrian flow. I am grateful that Congressman Mike Simpson has made this project a priority -- it is hugely important for us,” said Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti in a news release.
The other 12 projects requested are as follows. Full descriptions of each Idaho project can be found on Simpson’s website.
• Rock Creek Conservation and Water Quality Enhancement Project in Twin Falls — $4 million
• Jerome Education and Training Center — $3.3 million
• McCammon Fire Station — $813,750
• Custer County Court Annex Building in Challis — $600,000
• Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food, and the Environment in Kimberly — $1 million
• Little Wood River in Gooding — $2.6 million
• City of Grace Wastewater Collection and Treatment Systems Improvement Project — $2.56 million
• City of Roberts Clean Water Project — $2 million
• Center Street Railroad Bridge Underpass in Pocatello — $5.7 million
• Downtown Boise YMCA Catalytic Redevelopment Project — $4 million
• Idaho Workforce and Public Safety Training Facility Improvements in Boise — $750,000
• Healing Idaho Community Development Project in Fairfield — $2.4 million
“I remain committed to prioritizing Idaho’s needs, reducing federal spending, and putting our economy on a sustainable, healthy path for the future. I look forward to working with my colleagues to craft a more responsible spending package that can gain bipartisan support as this bill moves forward to conference,” Simpson said in the release.