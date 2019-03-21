The Wes Deist Aquatic Center will begin an intensive three-week program Tuesday to certify people in water safety teaching and training.
The program, operated by the city in cooperation with the American Red Cross, offers instructions on how the interested parties can teach others how to swim and be safe at the city pool. Aquatic training specialist Kord Christensen said the city pays a fee to have the Red Cross instructor come to the pool and provide the 30-hour training program.
Lessons will begin on March 26 and run through April 13, although people interested will have to finish an online session before the first meeting. The training program includes in-person lessons at the Aquatic Center along with an online component and homework for participants to work on outside the class.
In the news release announcing the training session, program manager Ashli Johnson said the instructional training is the same that is given to the full-time staff of the aquatic center. Once certified, the newly-trained instructors would be able to teach classes at the Idaho Falls pool or most other public pools nationwide.
Registration for the class is $150 and open to anyone over the age of 16. To register, call the Wes Deist Aquatic Center at 208-612-8519 or go through the city website at idahofallsidaho.gov/registration.