Bears are especially active in the fall as they consume more food to prepare for hibernation. This time frame overlaps with hunting season and other fall recreation.

 Idaho Department of Fish and Game

A pair of archery hunters shot and killed a large adult male grizzly bear in self-defense Friday while elk hunting west of Island Park Reservoir.

An Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release said the hunters were moving through thick brush when the bear charged straight at them from a short distance. Both hunters discharged their sidearms, killing the bear before it reached them. Neither hunter was injured.


