A pair of archery hunters shot and killed a large adult male grizzly bear in self-defense Friday while elk hunting west of Island Park Reservoir.
An Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release said the hunters were moving through thick brush when the bear charged straight at them from a short distance. Both hunters discharged their sidearms, killing the bear before it reached them. Neither hunter was injured.
The hunters immediately called Fremont County dispatch to report the incident, the release said. Fish and Game conservation officers responded and conducted a thorough investigation in which they determined the hunters acted in self-defense.
Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law, and Fish and Game officials remind hunters that grizzly bears can be encountered in north Idaho and the Greater Yellowstone areas.
The encounter came just two days after a similar incident two days earlier in Montana's Tom Miner Basin. The two Yellowstone National Park-adjacent locations are approximately 70 miles apart as the crow flies.
The Bozeman Chronicle reported the Tom Miner Basin incident occurred on private land in the basin. Two anglers were walking through dense vegetation when they were charged by a grizzly bear. One of them shot and killed the adult male grizzly. The incident remains under investigation, a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks new release said.
In late July a 48-year-old Kansas woman was killed by a grizzly west of West Yellowstone, about 31 miles from the Island Park incident. The bear was never located.
Wildlife officials in both Idaho and Montana said bears are especially active as they consume more food to prepare for hibernation. This period overlaps with hunting season and other fall recreation, the Chronicle reported.
Despite the headlines, the chances of being injured by a grizzly bear are low, according to Yellowstone National Park. The park estimates that one park visitor is injured in every 2.7 million visits. "The risk is significantly lower for people who don't leave developed areas or roadsides, and higher for anyone hiking in the backcountry," the park's website said.
Idaho Fish and Game officials offer the following reminders when hunting in grizzly country:
• Carry bear spray and keep it accessible.
• Hunt with partners and make each other aware of plans.
• Look for grizzly bear sign, including fresh tracks. Let partners know if you do see sign.
• Retrieve meat as quickly as possible.
• Hang meat, food, and garbage at least 200 yards from camp and at least 10 feet off the ground.
• When not hunting, make noise, especially around creeks and thick vegetation. Most attacks occur by inadvertently surprising a bear at close range.
