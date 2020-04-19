On April 18, 2020 at approximately 7:23 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle fatality crash on US20 at milepost 296, just west of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County.
Adam Touchette, 28, of Idaho Falls was travelling eastbound on US20 in a 2019 Chevrolet C15. Jaydon Hale, 20, of Idaho Falls was behind Touchette in a 2011 Toyota Camry. Rochelle Taylor, 54, of Arco was travelling westbound on US20 in a 2014 Kia Rio. Hale attempted to pass Touchette and collided head on with Taylor in the westbound lane. After the head on collision occurred, Taylor struck Touchette.
Taylor succumbed to her injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified. Hale was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Touchette was not injured.
Hale was not wearing his seatbelt. Touchette and Taylor were wearing their seatbelts.
The lanes were blocked for approximately 3 hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Falls Ambulance and Fire, Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies, and Idaho Department of Transportation.