Hospitals of all sizes in eastern Idaho are increasing their preparations to handle the spread of the coronavirus.
The Hospital Cooperative helps to coordinate efforts and staffing needs for 15 hospitals in eastern Idaho and one in Wyoming. Representatives from the hospitals spoke in a conference call Thursday afternoon to share information on what steps they were taking to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Cuoio, the executive director of The Hospital Cooperative, said that many of the hospitals on the call were more concerned with the unknown potential impacts of the virus than their current ability to treat patients.
"They have ventilators; they have adequate staff for right now. But if everyone starts coming through the doors, they are going to have a hard time," Cuoio said.
The Harvard Global Health Institute released a series of estimates for how much additional demand COVID-19 could place on U.S. hospitals in nine different scenarios. The institute's model counted 490 hospital beds and 44 intensive care unit beds in the Idaho Falls area, about half of which are regularly occupied.
In the moderate 12-month scenario modeled by the institute, nearly 14,000 total people in the Idaho Falls area would likely need to be hospitalized at some point after contracting the virus. Even if half of those total beds for other patients were dedicated to treating those with the coronavirus, the moderate model still said around 100 additional beds would be needed in the region to handle the monthly demand.
"There's no way to speculate what that's going to look like. In some places, the demand is a lot more than the actual patient involvement but that's something we are taking a look at," Idaho Falls Community Hospital CEO Casey Jackman said.
The Community Hospital has 16 ventilators that are permanently equipped in its intensive care units, eight other ventilators in regular use around the building and a few backups that are normally used for surgeries, hospital spokeswoman Natalie Podgorski said. It has a total of 88 beds while the neighboring Mountain View Hospital has 38 beds.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has 315 beds and has plans from its Incident Command team to increase the number of ICU spaces. Coleen Niemann, EIRMC's director marketing and community relations, did not disclose the hospital's exact number of ventilators beyond a "sufficient number of ventilators to care for inpatients" and said it possibly could obtain more from other hospitals in the HCA Healthcare network.
HCA "is comprised of 184 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers and physician clinics in 21 states and the United Kingdom," according to its website.
Bingham Memorial Hospital has six ventilators available for patients. As a critical access hospital, it is normally capped at 25 beds in the facility. That restriction has been waived by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to address the pandemic and Bingham Memorial has moved to expand to 40 beds.
"We're putting two beds in one room that has enough space for both of them. There are spaces that weren't meant for a patient, but can be easily dressed to take care of a patient," Bingham Memorial Hospital spokesman Jericho Cline said.
Those four hospitals and most of the other members of The Hospital Cooperative had put restrictions in place for incoming patients and visitors. Separate entrances were in place for the two groups, with all being screened for high temperatures or other signs of illness before they were able to enter.
Representatives from some rural hospitals told the Cooperative they had seen their toilet paper and cleaning supplies stolen, forcing them to temporarily hide those supplies in different locations. Smaller locations had begun reusing masks and other equipment when possible and were canceling elective surgeries that had already been scheduled.
"Their viewpoint is that they are wanting to save some of those supplies and equipment in case things start to get bad," Cuoio said.
Mountain View Hospital and Idaho Falls Community Hospital issued a press release urging patients to continue coming in for necessary medical procedures there while Idaho Falls and Bonneville County are still without their first confirmed cases.
“We worry that patients may put off managing their chronic conditions now, and then they will need medication refills, blood tests and other services when pandemic patients are experiencing their greatest time of need,” Mountain View's chief medical officer Dr. Troy Brumfield said in the press release.
One measure that's growing popular with hospitals is isolating the location for COVID-19 testing outside of hospital grounds to avoid exposing other patients. EIRMC has established a dedicated area for emergency room patients with respiratory issues and has plans to add a "surge tent" outside the building if needed. Cline said that Bingham Memorial had plans in place for an outside testing location if it became necessary.
Mountain View Hospital opened a drive-thru testing location on Thursday and has provided around 140 tests to patients since then. Centers for Disease Control guidelines recommend testing only for people who have symptoms of the virus and are at high risk for complications, were in contact with a known patient or traveled from an area with community spread of the virus.
Jackman estimated that about 5% of the people wanting tests for the virus at his hospital actually met the current CDC criteria to be tested.