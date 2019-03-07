City parks across Idaho have begun seeking funds for major upcoming projects as a key federal source of funding is on the verge of being reinstated.
Ammon Parks Director Ken Knoch has used the Land and Water Conservation Fund several times over the last decade for improvements and additions to the city parks. The fund provides matching grants for city park projects, potentially cutting the cost to the city in half. The city has used those funds to help to build the splash pad and gazebo in McCowin Park, expand the parking lot in Peterson Park and improve the bathrooms and walking path in Eagle Point Park.
"Cities have public works and other engineering projects to work on and fund. There's a lot more than just these projects. If we didn't have the 50 percent match we probably wouldn't have done them," Knoch said.
This year Knoch is submitting a grant application for funds to install shades above the splash pads and public pool in McCowin. The total cost of the four structures is expected to be $90,000 and Knoch is hopeful that the city will receive matching funds for the projects.
First established by Congress in 1965, the Land and Water Conservation Act devotes federal dollars to protecting land access and outdoor recreation. It provides hundreds of millions each year to help with efforts to protect the outdoors, from easements to keep farmland from being developed into suburbs to purchases to expand national parks and wilderness areas.
The conservation nonprofit The Wilderness Society said the Gem State had received almost $280 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund since its inception, including more than $41 million for state parks and local programs. Wilderness Society President Craig Gehrke said the fund was instrumental for projects at all levels of government for more than 50 years before the funding for it lapsed in September.
Efforts to restore the fund by the end of 2018 failed, leaving projects in the early stages of negotiations over land rights in the lurch.
"What everyone told me was when the re-authorization failed (in December), it was like a bucket of cold water on the discussions," Gehrke said.
Kathy Muir, federal grant manager for Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, said no projects in the state were affected by the lapse. Idaho doles out the funding for most state projects a year after it receives its federal grant, so the projects applying this year would technically receive their money from what had been allotted to the state in 2018.
"The fund never really went away, it's just sometimes in a little bit of a limbo," Muir said.
Now that federal fund is close to being restored in a long-lasting way. The Natural Resources Management Act, honorarily named after former Congressman John D. Dingell Jr., would create a permanent fund for the Land and Water Conservation Fund going forward. As part of the act, at least 3 percent of the funding or $15 million per year would be authorized for projects involving recreation public access.
Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson, who co-wrote a different bill earlier this year that would have also restored funding to the Land and Water Conservation Fund, was among the 363 representatives who voted for the act while Rep. Russ Fulcher, who represents the state's 1st Congressional District, voted against it.
"It is also important that LWCF is reauthorized because it has a history of conserving, protecting, and constructing public lands and local parks. We have so many examples in our own backyard," Simpson said in a statement after voting for the resolution in February.
In addition to fund to restoring the conservation fund, the Natural Resource Management Act will also prevent mining near Yellowstone National Park and settle two land disputes in the Henry's Fork Wilderness Study Area. The act was passed by the Senate 92-8, with both Idaho senators voting in favor, and is now being corrected before President Trump can sign it into law.
Land and Water Conservation Fund grants are especially important for projects in smaller towns, which could otherwise struggle to afford them. City officials in Ashton plan to remodel the city's tennis courts for the first time since they were built in the 1970s. Mayor Teddy Stronks said the city would not be able to finish the project, which will cost $144,000 in total, without getting help from the state pool of Land and Water Conservation Fund grants to cut the cost in half.
"It's one of those things that needs to be done. It's not a want-to-do thing, it's a need-to-do thing," Stronks said.
The next step for the projects in Ashton and Ammon is a presentation to the state parks department's Land and Water Conservation Fund Advisory Committee. Over a two-day stretch later this month in Boise, the nine-person committee will screen the proposals for upcoming projects across the state, rate their effectiveness and use for the community and send the ranked list to the state park officials to make the final funding decisions.
The committee includes representatives from cities and state departments that relate to the park system, including Knoch, as well as representatives for minority groups, people with disabilities and rural small towns such as Ashton. Knoch said he was the only parks director on the committee and that he enjoyed seeing what improvements other cities were working towards.
"I like to see the enthusiasm in the projects. Seeing what's going to help the public and the city is really cool," he said.
Muir said that once the parks department receives its Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, state officials review the ranked list from the evaluation committee and fund each highly-rated project until the money is gone. In the last grant cycle, seven of the 14 proposed projects were funded, but in theory, every project could receive funds if the state had enough money to go around.
This year, 13 projects will be evaluated and Muir expects the department to potentially give out more than $1 million in total funding. Elsewhere in eastern Idaho, Challis officials are working with the Bureau of Land Management to create a new trail system for hikers and Victor officials hope to use the funds to remodel the city's athletic fields.