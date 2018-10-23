To the people who know his reputation, Juan "Junior" Santos-Quintero's name was one that struck fear. Several witnesses to his string of crimes last month told law enforcement they did not want him to find out about their statements to police, fearing he would retaliate.
Santos-Quintero faces multiple life sentences for a variety of felony charges in Bingham and Bonneville counties, starting with a robbery and beating on Sept. 10 and culminating with him shooting a Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Santos-Quintero's criminal record dates back to 2014, when he was 18. He was arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor drug offenses in Teton County. Since then he added more drug felonies and an aggravated assault to his felony record, but nothing that matched his most recent offenses.
According to police reports, Santos-Quintero committed his first robbery Sept. 10. The victim received a call from his ex-girlfriend, who was sitting in a car in his driveway. The victim confronted her over the phone from his porch, not noticing that the two men who came with her, including Santos-Quintero, were entering his home and taking his belongings. Among the items stolen were four skateboards, the victim's phone, a laptop, a drone, several items of clothing and his glasses.
The victim confronted the robbers. Santos-Quintero pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. The victim reported he punched Santos-Quintero in the face.
A friend of the victim entered the room during this confrontation. Santos-Quintero pointed the gun at the friend's head. The friend recognized Santos-Quintero, who had been to the house before on friendlier terms.
The friend didn't think Santos-Quintero would shoot him, and jokingly dared him to try. A second later Santos-Quintero pulled the trigger, firing a bullet just above their heads. Santos-Quintero left with their belongings, some of which were found in a parking lot down the street.
According to the police reports, the victim's friend attributed Santos-Quintero's actions to growing conflict between rival gangs in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Police Department gave a presentation to the City Council on Monday about increased gang activity in the city involving multiple gangs, many in conflict with each other.
The victim denied knowing Santos-Quintero, but his friend heard him use the name "Mona" or "Mono." Santos-Quintero is known to sometimes use the nicknames "Mono" and "Junior," according to the report. The friend said Santos-Quintero was looking for a 9 mm handgun that no longer was kept at the house.
During the police investigation, the victim told police he wanted nothing to do with their report and that by investigating the robbery, they were putting him at risk.
"(The victim) asked that he not be associated with the report and I advised I had to write a report and list him as the victim," the author of the report stated. "(He) said he understood but also said he did not want to have anything to do with being a victim of the crime because he feared retaliation. (He) said he was just planning on moving out of the area in the next week or so."
The victim wasn't alone in his concern. Both the victim's friend and the woman in the car expressed fear of retaliation.
The woman who waited in the car denied knowing why Santos-Quintero and the second unidentified suspect went to her ex-boyfriend's home, or even that he had lived there. When Santos-Quintero returned to the car, he claimed the victim had owed him money. The investigator who interviewed the victim's ex-girlfriend wrote "It is apparent that (she) is very afraid of Juan," and that she became agitated when asked about him.
The next two weeks saw Santos-Quintero becoming involved in a string of robberies, thefts and burglaries that he committed with his girlfriend, Denise Williams.
A Bingham County man reported his 1998 Ford Expedition was missing Sept. 14 after he lent it to the woman who was in the car at the scene of the Sept. 10 robbery, the report said. The woman told law enforcement she had used the car for a few days, then left it parked on the side of the road for the owner to pick up. Williams and Santos-Quintero were later seen driving the missing SUV at the scene of the robberies. It was found abandoned Sept. 17.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Panda Express on Sept. 15 after two men reported they had been robbed. One of the victims said the man, suspected to be Santos-Quintero, punched him in the face multiple times and hit him with a handgun before forcefully taking $102 from him. The woman, identified as Williams, grabbed the second victim and forcefully took two bags from him. The incident was captured on surveillance footage.
On Sept. 20, Santos-Quintero and Williams were in the Hope Lutheran Church parking lot when someone described as a young teen approached them. Williams said the boy was aggressive and they argued until Santos-Quintero attacked him, pulling out his gun and pistol whipping him. Williams said the victim was reaching into his coat when Santos-Quintero attacked him.
Later at 1 a.m. Sept. 21, a man later identified as Santos-Quintero entered the Common Cents Store on West Broadway, stealing cash and cigarettes at gunpoint. Williams said she was waiting in the car.
The next morning police released surveillance footage of the then-unidentified robber. By the afternoon they released Santos-Quintero's mugshot with a warning he was armed and dangerous. By that point Santos-Quintero had threatened six people with his gun in four incidents, and law enforcement officials were worried his escalating violent behavior would end with someone dead.
Those fears were nearly realized when law enforcement caught up to Santos-Quintero on the evening of Sept. 22 in Firth. They responded to a call at 725 North 600 East. While Bingham County Sheriff's Office deputies were asking Santos-Quintero to come out, he opened fire, shooting Bingham County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Howell in the side. Santos-Quintero later surrendered and was taken to jail.
Between the various incidents, Santos-Quintero is facing four charges of robbery, two for burglary, one for aggravated assault, one for aggravated battery on certain personnel and aggravated assault on certain personnel. The last two charges have persistent violator enhancements, meaning Santos-Quintero may face up to six life sentences for his crimes in Bingham and Bonneville counties.
Howell survived his injury and returned to work Monday, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland. Several fundraisers were established to help cover his medical expenses.
"Todd's doing good. He's back on light duty," Rowland said.