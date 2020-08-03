The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is soliciting requests for proposals for a new mural on Park Avenue that Idaho National Laboratory will pay for.
The mural will go in the alley north of MarCellar's. It will be the fifth downtown mural painted as part of the downtown development corporation's Living Walls project. Interested artists have until Aug. 21 to submit their proposals.
"The mural design would be informed by the artist's own research and approach to design," the request says. "The successful proposal will be based on INL's 70 years of nuclear milestones. The artist should be able to communicate the approach to research and develop their artistic content relevant to downtown Idaho Falls and the INL."
The downtown corporation's public art committee will choose the winner. Catherine Smith, the corporation's executive director and a committee member, said the goal of the project is to honor Idaho Falls' history and future, and to "facilitate conversations between downtown patrons and artists to create work that represents the unique qualities of Idaho and our cultures that make this city so beautiful."
"We are excited to add to our public art collection downtown with the installation of a new mural generously funded by Idaho National Laboratory," she said. "We believe installing public art downtown will certainly result in lasting positive impressions of our downtown for the public as we continue to see growth and enthusiasm of our historical city core. The downtown has seen significant growth in the last 24 months, and we are thrilled to be part of the efforts both as a catalyst for this growth and grateful recipient of the downtown experience."