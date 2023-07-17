Idaho Falls Symphony John Williams Spectacular (Family Performance)

The Idaho Falls Symphony performs during its John Williams Spectacular (Family Performance) at Civic Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls on March 10, 2018.

 Brad Barlow

The Idaho Commission on the Arts recently awarded its 2024 grants to art organizations across the state.

The commission distributed a combined total of $726,000 to 85 organizations throughout 26 communities, a commission news release said.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.