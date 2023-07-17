The Idaho Commission on the Arts recently awarded its 2024 grants to art organizations across the state.
The commission distributed a combined total of $726,000 to 85 organizations throughout 26 communities, a commission news release said.
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, The Idaho Falls Arts Council, the Idaho Falls Symphony and the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre were among local grant recipients.
The four organizations were given nearly $60,000 combined.
The Art Museum received the most funding locally from two different grants, totaling more than $17,000. The annual grants go to supporting nonprofits in the arts, said Jocelyn Robertson, the Arts Commission public information officer.
She called the grants “highly valuable,” not just for individual organizations, but for communities as a whole.
“I don’t think many people realize how much the arts contribute to the quality of life,” Robertson said. “They are a catalyst for economic prosperity.”
“Arts production in Idaho accounts for $2.1 billion and 2.3% of our state economy, and supports 20,257 jobs, 4,063 of them directly. Arts are good business…” Commission on the Arts Chairman Steve Allred said in the release.
The grants help give nonprofits, such as the Art Museum, an expected, stable influx of financial resources every year. Robertson said that keeping places such as the Art Museum supported are crucial to community well-being.
“(The arts) support jobs. They make towns and cities a nice place to live,” Robertson said.
Each year, local nonprofit arts programs as well as individual artists can apply for a grant from the Arts Commission. Through a peer review process, the Arts Commission determines the amount given, based on the recipient’s size and need, Robertson said.
The funds can go toward bringing students to local art organizations on field trips, recruiting artistic experts to the area or providing different performance art shows around the community. The applicable funds are not highly restricted, Robertson said. The grants can go toward a variety of needs, as long as they support local art.
“We provide reliable funding. (The organizations) know they can count on it,” Robertson said. “It puts money directly into the community and into the arenas they most value.”
Robertson said that the Idaho Falls Symphony received more than $16,000 in grant funding for 2024. She said that is evidence of a community that values its symphony. Robertson hopes Idaho Falls continues to support art, and the commission will follow suit.
Most organizations receiving funds are given grants from the Arts Commission “year after year after year,” Robertson said.
Consistency and growth in these local organizations reflects the economic and artistic prosperity within Idaho communities, Robertson said.
“(The arts) strengthen our state culturally and economically,” Robertson said.
She said that the Arts Commission is “in the business of making sure Idaho gets performances.”
“We recognize the public value Idaho and Idahoans place on the arts.”
