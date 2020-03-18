The Idaho Falls Arts Council announced Wednesday that it is pushing several of its upcoming events to next month or later in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The council is also closing its ticket office starting today through March 30. When doors open on March 30, hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Normal hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new hours and concert times depend upon recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and local officials.
Upcoming Arts Council shows — The Bee Gees Gold Tribute, Sinatra with Matt Dusk, Bandstand, The Lost Fingers, National Theatre Live One Man, Two Guvnors, and National Theatre Live All My Sons — have been postponed.
“We are working with the artists, touring groups, and promoters to reschedule those presentations,” the Arts Council said in a news release.
The Bee Gees Gold performance has been rescheduled to April 16.
“Our first priority has always been the community, our staff, and our patrons,” said Brandi Newton, Arts Council executive director. “On the heels of celebrating our centennial year, and as we look to the future of the Colonial Theater, the most responsible thing we can do for the community is to do our part to limit group gatherings. Our hope is that everyone stays home, stays healthy, and we look forward to seeing you again soon.”