Judy Collins to play at Colonial
Popular singer-songwriter Judy Collins is set to perform 7:30 p.m. May 12 at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
Collins has been performing for 60 years and has a total of 55 albums. She has received numerous awards, such as for her version of “Both Sides Now.” Collins is also known for her version of “Send in the Clowns” from the musical “A Little Night Music.”
Tickets are $47.50, $37.50 and $27.50, plus taxes and fees.
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3p9PYBS.
Little Red Riding Hood ballet to be performed at Colonial
The Idaho Falls Ballet Theatre is set to perform a ballet adaptation of Little Red Riding Hood 7 p.m. today and Saturday at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
Over 100 ballet students are part of the production, ranging from ages 3-17.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
For tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org.
Art Museum of Eastern Idaho scheduled to hold free admission day
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho will be open for a free admission day at 10 a.m. Saturday, 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
TAM displays rotating exhibits and has five galleries. The museum often focuses on displaying pieces from Idaho artists.
For information about the museum and for hours, go to theartmuseum.org.
First performance of ‘Urinetown’ musical slated May 11
The first performance of the humorous satirical musical “Urinetown” is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 11 at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls.
There will also be shows 7 p.m. May 12 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 15.
“Urinetown” takes place in a wretched city in which the government has placed a ban on private toilets. Citizens are forced to pay to use public toilets, eventually leading to a revolt against this injustice.
To find tickets, visit trpac.ludus.com/.
