65th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Judy Collins arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards last February in Los Angeles.

 Jordan Strauss

Judy Collins to play at Colonial

Popular singer-songwriter Judy Collins is set to perform 7:30 p.m. May 12 at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.