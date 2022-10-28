Two-person circus
comes to Jackson
The Great DuBois: Masters of Variety is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. today at The Center Theater, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo.
This show is a two-person circus made up of Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy. Their act includes juggling, aerial, contortion, magic and comedy aspects.
Masters of Variety have appeared in the popular movie “The Greatest Showman,” as well as the Britney Spears World Circus Tour, among others.
Tickets can be purchased at jhcenterforthearts.org.
Paper projects to be offered at ARTitorium
There will be paper art projects for kids 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the ARTitorium, 271 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls. These projects will also be offered Nov. 8 and Nov. 15.
Kids will glue, fold, cut, tear and paint paper to create pieces of art.
The price for the classes is $35.
To register, go to bit.ly/3zhFQZO.
Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop to host open mic night
There will be an open mic night 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop, 343 A St. in Idaho Falls.
Attendees can come and play music or share poetry or stories.
Only acoustic music is permitted at this time.
Attendees can also come to listen and order coffee, tea and pastries.
