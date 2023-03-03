‘Cinderella’ ballet to be performed at Civic
A “Cinderella” ballet will be performed 7 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
‘Cinderella’ ballet to be performed at Civic
A “Cinderella” ballet will be performed 7 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
This event is part of the World Ballet Series.
In “Cinderella,” 40 professional ballet dancers in handcrafted costumes will tell the story of a young woman’s magical happily ever after through choreographed dance. The musical score is by Sergei Prokofiev.
Tickets run from $30 to $85.
To purchase tickets, visit idahofallsarts.org.
Queen tribute to be held in I.F.
“One Night of Queen,” a tribute to the music of the band Queen, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
The band seeks to imitate the style and theatrics of Queen, including Gary Mullen performing as Freddie Mercury.
Tickets are $35, $45 and $55.
Tickets can be found by going to idahofallsarts.org.
Ammon Arts to perform ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
The Ammon Arts Community Theatre will have its first performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace” 7 p.m. Thursday at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. There will also be performances at 7 p.m. March 10, March 11 and March 13. A matinee show is also scheduled for 2 p.m. March 11.
“Arsenic and Old Lace” is a classic dark comedy about a newly married drama critic who discovers a surprising secret about his beloved aunts.
Tickets are $10 for kids and seniors and $12 for adults.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3KIPgEl.
Comedian Ryan Hamilton to perform in Rexburg
Comedian Ryan Hamilton is scheduled to perform 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the Brigham Young University-Idaho Center, 50 W. Viking St. in Rexburg.
Hamilton is a comedian from Idaho, and much of his comedy comes from the perspective of a small-town guy making it in New York City.
His Netflix stand-up special “Happy Face” has been viewed by millions.
Tickets are $15 for students and $30 for the general public.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3IJ3rX5.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.