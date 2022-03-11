filler

IF Opera Theatre to perform ‘Into the Woods’

The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre is scheduled to perform the musical “Into the Woods” 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. There will be a matinee performance 2 p.m. Saturday.

“Into the Woods” presents the story of the Baker and his Wife as they try to break the curse preventing them from having a child. All the while different fairy tales are intertwined throughout the musical.

To purchase tickets, go to idahofallsarts.org.

‘British Invasion’ comes to Colonial

The “British Invasion” show will be performed 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls.

“British Invasion” takes the audience through the ways British pop music transformed American culture during the mid-’60s. A live band will play hit ’60s British pop music while images and footage from the period are projected behind the band.

Tickets are $35, $40 and $50.

Purchase tickets by going to idahofallsarts.org.

IF Symphony to perform ‘Intimate and Elegant’ concert

The Idaho Falls Symphony will perform its “Intimate and Elegant” concert 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. The symphony will play Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Gustav Mahler’s Fourth Symphony.

Soprano soloist Diana Livingston Friedley will sing the finale to Mahler’s music.

Tickets can be bought at https://sforce.co/3J0Odf4.

Country singer Neal McCoy to perform in Fort Hall

Country singer Neal McCoy is set to give a show 8 p.m. March 19 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.

McCoy has accomplished numerous achievements over his career. He had two number-one singles in 1993 and has three platinum-certified albums, among other hits. He has been on “150 USO tours around the world,” according to his website’s about page.

Tickets are $29, $39 and $49.

To purchase tickets, go to shobangaming.yapsody.com.

Tags

Recommended for you