The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre is scheduled to perform the musical “Into the Woods” 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. There will be a matinee performance 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Into the Woods” presents the story of the Baker and his Wife as they try to break the curse preventing them from having a child. All the while different fairy tales are intertwined throughout the musical.
The “British Invasion” show will be performed 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls.
“British Invasion” takes the audience through the ways British pop music transformed American culture during the mid-’60s. A live band will play hit ’60s British pop music while images and footage from the period are projected behind the band.
IF Symphony to perform ‘Intimate and Elegant’ concert
The Idaho Falls Symphony will perform its “Intimate and Elegant” concert 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. The symphony will play Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Gustav Mahler’s Fourth Symphony.
Soprano soloist Diana Livingston Friedley will sing the finale to Mahler’s music.
Country singer Neal McCoy is set to give a show 8 p.m. March 19 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall.
McCoy has accomplished numerous achievements over his career. He had two number-one singles in 1993 and has three platinum-certified albums, among other hits. He has been on “150 USO tours around the world,” according to his website’s about page.