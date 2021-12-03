Blackfoot Community Players to perform ‘Elf: The Musical’
The Blackfoot Community Players with give their first performance of “Elf: The Musical” 7:30 p.m. today at the Nuart Theater, 195 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. There will also be performances 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Monday, Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.
“Elf: The Musical” is based on the popular Christmas movie “Elf,” which follows the story of Buddy, a human raised by Santa’s elves.
There will be a Masquerade Winter Ball 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Snake River Event Center, 780 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The formal dance is 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and a masks-off party is 9:30 p.m. to midnight.
The event is for everyone aged 18 and older. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes and masks.
There will be a DJ and refreshments. A non-masquerade facemask, which can be decorated as well, is recommended.
Idaho Falls Symphony set to perform holiday concert
The Idaho Falls Symphony is scheduled to perform “The Snowman Movie and Baroque Delights” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. “The Snowman” is a silent animated holiday movie, and the symphony will perform the score live alongside the movie. After intermission, the symphony will play “Baroque Delights,” which features music by Bach and Joseph Bologne, among others.