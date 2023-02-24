There will be a WinterBrew 1 p.m. Saturday at Broadway Plaza, 350 Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls.
The event will include live craft beers for purchase. Live music will also be featured, with the bands Crush and 2am Logic playing.
Beers and wines are $6 and soda and water are $1.
WinterBew is a fundraising event for Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.
Play ‘Straight Line Crazy’ to be screened in Jackson, Wyo.
A broadcast of the play “Straight Line Crazy” is scheduled to be screened 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Center for the Arts, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo.
In the play, broadcast live from the Bridge Theatre in London, Ralph Fiennes stars as the real-life figure Robert Moses. “Straight Line Crazy” shows Moses as a powerful New Yorker and creator of infrastructure. However, his actions are eventually met with resistance and protest.
The Moth storytelling show to be held in Jackson, Wyo.
The Moth, a storytelling organization, will give a show 7 p.m. March 3 at the Center for the Arts, 240 S. Glenwood St. in Jackson, Wyo. Moth Mainstage features “five tellers who develop and shape their stories with The Moth directors. Moth stories are true, as remembered by the storyteller and always told live,” themoth.org/ said.
Tickets run from $45 to $75, plus a $3 processing fee. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3Y1y3Jm.
