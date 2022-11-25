‘Forgotten Carols’ to be performed Saturday at Civic Center
The Christmas tradition of “The Forgotten Carols” tour returns for a performance at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls.
“The Forgotten Carols” follows a nurse named Constance Louise Chamberlain. She hasn’t laughed or cried in 30 years. Her life changes when "she meets, and cares for, a homeless man with dementia (Uncle John, as he likes to be called) who insists he’s been alive for over two thousand years," the event page said. Uncle John then tells her the story of Christ’s birth through the perspective of characters in the Christmas story.
Ticket prices range from $16.50 to $37.
To purchase tickets, go to bit.ly/3GzHSsB.
Brigham Young University-Idaho presents “A Double Bill: Opera Night — The Old Maid and the Thief & Gianni Schicch.”
Opening night is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Black Box Theatre inside the Eliza R. Snow Building, 210 W. 4th S. in Rexburg.
The show will also be performed Dec. 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9, all starting at 7:30 p.m.
“Giancarlo Menotti’s ‘The Old Maid and the Thief' is a production of Miss Todd and the maid, Laetitia when they invite in a hapless beggar that’s very handsome and charming,” a release said.
And Giacomo Puccini’s ‘Gianni Schicchi' is a farce about the Donati family who discovers their deceased patriarch, Buoso, “left his immense fortune to a monastery and not to his heirs,” a release said.
Student tickets are $3 and tickets for the public are $6.
Attendees can purchase tickets at byui.edu/ticket-office and the university store.
The classically trained tenor Nathan Pacheco will perform 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Jensen Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Drive in Pocatello.
Pacheco’s first album was released in 2012 by Disney Pearl. Since then, he has collaborated with David Archuleta and has appeared in "broadcasts with Yanni and The Tabernacle Choir," according to his website.
He has toured throughout the world, seeking to uplift listeners with his music.
Tickets run from $24 to $49.
For tickets, go to bit.ly/3V0uxhk.
