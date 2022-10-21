‘Hocus Pocus’ to be screened at Colonial Theater
Family-friendly Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” is set to be shown 7 p.m. today at The Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls.
In “Hocus Pocus,” a young boy named Max accidentally awakens three witches who were executed in the 1600s. Max and his sister then must find a way to rid themselves of the witches.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show.
To purchase tickets, go to https://bit.ly/3yTSG03.
Craft fair to be held at Shilo Inn
A craft fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at The Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls.
There will be 130 local creators at booths displaying handmade items, food and specialty items.
The event is free to attend.
‘Beatles vs. Stones’ comes to Colonial
Attendees can see two of the most popular bands face off 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls in the show “Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown.”
The Beatles are represented by the tribute band Abbey Road and the Rolling Stones are represented by the tribute band Satisfaction.
“For the past decade with more than 1,500 performances across the country and abroad, this unforgettable production has been delighting audiences with their talent,” a release said.
For ticket prices and to purchase tickets, go to https://www.idahofallsarts.org/calendar/beatles-vs-stones-a-musical-showdown/.
Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss set to play at Colonial
Folk and country artists Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A. St. in Idaho Falls.
Mattea is known for songs such as “Goin’ Gone” and “Old Memories.” And Bogguss is known for hits such as “Drive South” and “Hey Cinderella.”
The pair will play each other’s songs at the Thursday performance and bring new musical material as well.
Tickets are $35, $45 and $55. Tickets can be found by going to idahofallsarts.org.
